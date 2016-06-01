June 1 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Norwegian Property has entered into an agreement to sell three properties at Skøyen to Entra ASA

* Agreed property value in the transaction is 2.53 billion Norwegian crowns ($302.44 million), which is 142 million crowns (5.9 percent) higher than the most recent valuation as of end of first quarter 2016 (2.39 million crowns)

* The transaction will be completed on Sept. 1, 2016 in the form of sale of the property owning companies with market adjustment for form of ownership

* No employees are part of transaction