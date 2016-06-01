June 1 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Norwegian Property has entered into an agreement to sell
three properties at Skøyen to Entra ASA
* Agreed property value in the transaction is 2.53 billion
Norwegian crowns ($302.44 million), which is 142 million crowns
(5.9 percent) higher than the most recent valuation as of end of
first quarter 2016 (2.39 million crowns)
* The transaction will be completed on Sept. 1, 2016 in the
form of sale of the property owning companies with market
adjustment for form of ownership
* No employees are part of transaction
($1 = 8.3653 Norwegian crowns)
