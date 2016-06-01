BRIEF-Hamilton Lane files for IPO of up to $200 mln
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
June 1 Skanska AB
* Skanska reaches financial close on Laguardia project in New York, USA, worth $2.8 billion, about SEK 23 billion
* Says amount will be equally divided between Skanska USA building and Skanska USA civil and included in order bookings for Q2 2016
* Says the project will be financed using equity, debt, PANYNJ milestone payments, retail- and airline revenues
* Says as a 33.3 percent shareholder of Laguardia gateway partners, Skanska's equity investment will be about $70 million, about SEK 580 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Nikolaus von Blomberg joins the executive board of Verianos, with effect on Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, Feb 1 Mergers and acquisitions picked up in Greece last year, but remained at low levels as several privatisations were delayed, according to figures from business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday.