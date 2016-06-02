June 2 Norsk Hydro Asa :

* Hydro enters into new long-term power contract for Neuss aluminium plant in Germany

* Has secured a power contract with Axpo Trading AG totaling 1.3 TWh (150 MW) annually in the five year period from 2021 to 2025

* The power contract supplements the power contract which was entered into in July 2015

* These two contracts replace an existing combination of internal and external power arrangements entered into in 2012, supplying the plant with a total of 2.2 TWh (250 MW) annually in the period from 2013 to 2017

* In the period from 2018 to 2020, the remaining 1.3 TWh (150 MW) is replaced by an internal power contract