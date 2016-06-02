BRIEF-Doxa signs second distribution agreement in Asia
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
June 2 Genmab A/S
* Says collaboration partner Novartis will start Phase III studies of ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS)
* Says the studies will compare the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in patients with relapsing MS
* Says studies expected to begin enrolling in September 2016
