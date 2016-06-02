UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Rpc Group Plc
* Final dividend 12.3 pence per share
* Sales for continuing businesses grew to 1,642 mln stg (2015: 1,222 mln stg), adjusted operating profit reached 174.3 mln stg (2015: 131.6 mln stg)
* New financial year has started well and in line with management's expectations
* Adjusted EPS improved by 14 pct to 43.3p (2015 restated: 38 p) with good cash generation and net cash flow from operating activities at 150.9 mln stg (2015: 92.7 mln stg)
* Net statutory profit for year was 54.9 mln stg (2015: 41.2 mln stg)
* Cost base is on track to deliver structural benefits of eur 80m per annum, an increase of eur 15 mln compared with previous estimates
* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 34 percent to 1.642 billion stg
* Total dividend 17.1 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources