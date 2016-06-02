June 2 WH Ireland Group Plc
* Execution of outsourcing contract
* Anticipated that middle office function should be in place
by Q2 of 2017. Co's Manchester wealth management and wealth
planning presence will be unaffected by this change
* Has executed a seven year agreement with SEI Investments
(Europe) Ltd to outsource its private wealth management back
office operations
* Company, in due course, will be moving to a "model B"
arrangement with SEI's wealth platform, supported by a new
internal middle office function
