June 2 WH Ireland Group Plc

* Execution of outsourcing contract

* Anticipated that middle office function should be in place by Q2 of 2017. Co's Manchester wealth management and wealth planning presence will be unaffected by this change

* Has executed a seven year agreement with SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd to outsource its private wealth management back office operations

* Company, in due course, will be moving to a "model B" arrangement with SEI's wealth platform, supported by a new internal middle office function