BRIEF-Civeo Corp announces public offering of common shares
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
June 3 (Reuters) -
* Investment AB Kinnevik changes name to Kinnevik AB and shall be listed under this name as of June 3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
* Announces financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016; declares cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: