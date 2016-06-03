BRIEF-Lazard declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Board of directors has voted to declare a special dividend of $1.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Skanska Ab
* Skanska has signed a contract with Västfastigheter to renovate and expand the New Alingsås Hospital in Sweden
* The contract is worth about SEK 420 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Endurance Specialty - reinsurance premiums written for current quarter and full year 2016 were $8.7 million and $43.2 million,
Feb 1 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd