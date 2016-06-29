Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :
* Said on Tuesday is to file an application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings with the competent Local Court of Hanover under the Company's own administration
* Unexpected budget deviations in terms of turnover, occurring in tandem with delays in the completion of large-scale projects and the acquisition of a large-scale contract award, have led to a liquidity bottleneck
* Negotiations on a bridge financing arrangement conducted in the meantime, which have been promising to this day, have not achieved the desired objective
* Foreign subsidiaries will not be directly affected by the application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)