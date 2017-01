Sept 22 Kinnevik

* Kinnevik: investment in Linio and financial results for the first six months 2016 for westwing and home24

* Says has committed to a follow-on investment of EUR 12 mln into Linio

* Kinnevik says Westwing improved its EBITDA margin by 23 percentage points compared to last year and home24 by 11 percentage points