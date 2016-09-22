UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Suedzucker
* increases full year outlook following positive second quarter
* revenues in first half year (1 march 2016 to 31 august 2016) of current financial year 2016/17 reached eur 3,205 (previous year: 3,331) million
* group operating profit increased in same period to eur 209 (previous year: 134) million
* continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of eur 6.4 to 6.6 (previous year: 6.4) billion
* fiscal q2 sales 1.597 billion eur versus 1.702 billion year earlier
* now expects group operating profit to reach eur 340 to 390 (previous year: 241) million
* sugar price increase is expected as of 1st of october, beginning of new sugar marketing year 2016/17
* fiscal q2 operating profit 99 million eur versus 77 million year-earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources