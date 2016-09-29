UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Ti Fluid Systems
* TI Fluid Systems limited a leading global manufacturer of automotive fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering
* for six months ended 30 june 2016, revenue was eur 1.6 billion and adjusted ebit was eur 185.6 million, with increases of 4.9% and 7.4%, respectively, compared to six months ended 30 june 2015
* Total gross primary proceeds receivable by company from global offer are estimated to be approximately eur 600 million.
* Company intends to use net primary proceeds it receives from global offer in order to reduce financial leverage
* Company expects to have a free float following global offer of at least 25%
* In addition, global offer will include a partial sale of shares held by funds advised by bain capital private equity, LP members of management team and other individual shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources