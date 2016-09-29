Sept 29 Commerzbank AG :

* Board of managing directors presents strategy and financial objectives 2020 to the supervisory board

* As part of "Commerzbank 4.0" strategy, it will concentrate on its core businesses, digitalise 80 percent of relevant processes, and thereby achieve significant efficiency gains.

* Business will be focused in two customer segments, "Private and Small Business Customers" and "Corporate Clients"

* Goodwill and intangible assets of both corporates & markets and mittelstandsbank will be subjected to an impairment test. This means that most probably around 700 million euros ($785.19 million) would be written off in Q3 of 2016

* Net result would be negative in Q3. Write-Offs do not affect Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio

* Despite goodwill write-offs, commerzbank is expecting a small net profit for 2016 as a whole.

* CET 1 ratio after full application of Basel 3 will be higher in Q3 of 2016 than in previous quarter

* Commerzbank is aiming for a net return on tangible equity (RoTE) of at least 6 percent by end of 2020

* By end of 2020 Commerzbank will have sustainably increased its profitability

* Commerzbank is expecting revenues for 2020 to total between 9.8 billion and 10.3 billion euros

* For 2020 bank expects a ratio of above 13 percent

* Says staff reductions amounting to around 9,600 full-time positions

* At same time, around 2,300 new jobs will be created in areas of business growth

To cover its restructuring will cease dividend payments for time being and will retain its full earnings