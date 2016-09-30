Sept 30 Axactor AB :

* Acquires ALTOR Group and enters German market

* Will pay enterprise value of 34.1 million euros ($38.25 million) for 100 pct of shares in ALTOR Group which will be settled in cash

* Transaction will be fully financed through existing credit facility Axactor has with DNB/Nordea as well as use of available cash

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of September

* ALTOR is independent debt purchase/debt collection company in Germany with 2 billion euros under management