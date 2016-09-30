Sept 30 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa :

* Says the closing of the BP transaction is scheduled to take place today, 30 September 2016

* Says on the closing date, the Company will change its name to Aker BP ASA and register this with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

* Says the company's shares will from and including October 3 2016, trade under the new name Aker BP ASA and the new ticker symbol "AKERBP" on Oslo Bourse (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)