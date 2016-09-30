UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 SHW AG :
* SHW Automotive GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHW AG, receives first major order from world's leading manufacturer of fully electric vehicles
* New order with a lifetime sales volume of approx. 100 million euros ($111.86 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources