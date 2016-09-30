UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 30 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa
* Det norske oljeselskap says has completed the closing of the merger with BP Norge and the subsequent establishment of Aker BP ASA
* Says company is on track with the integration process and reiterates the ambition of a quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.