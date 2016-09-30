Sept 30 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa

* Det norske oljeselskap says has completed the closing of the merger with BP Norge and the subsequent establishment of Aker BP ASA

* Says company is on track with the integration process and reiterates the ambition of a quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)