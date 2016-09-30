BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Axactor AB (Publ) :
* Acquires Altor Group and enters the German market
* Will pay an enterprise value of 34.1 million euros ($38.2 million) for 100 pct of shares in Altor
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of September.
* Transaction will be fully financed through existing credit facility as well as use of available cash.
* PwC deals acted as sole strategic and financial advisor to transaction. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)