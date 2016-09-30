Sept 30 Axactor AB (Publ) :

* Acquires Altor Group and enters the German market

* Will pay an enterprise value of 34.1 million euros ($38.2 million) for 100 pct of shares in Altor

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of September.

* Transaction will be fully financed through existing credit facility as well as use of available cash.

* PwC deals acted as sole strategic and financial advisor to transaction.

