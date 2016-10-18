Oct 18 Arcam
* Ge Aviation announces results and extends the
acceptance period of its recommended public cash offer to the
Arcam shareholders
* Says GE extends acceptance period up to and including
november 1, 2016
* GE says holds approximately 40.42 per cent of the total
number of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully
diluted basis
* The Offer has been accepted by shareholders holding an
aggregate of 5,078,631 ordinary shares in Arcam corresponding to
approximately 24.48 percent of the total number of outstanding
shares and votes in Arcam on a fully
diluted basis
* GE has, after announcement of the Offer, acquired
3,307,344
ordinary shares in Arcam on the market, corresponding to
approximately 15.94 percent of the total number of outstanding
shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted basis
* No such acquisitions have been made at prices higher than
SEK 285 per ordinary share in Arcam
