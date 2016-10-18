Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 18 Q-Free ASA :
* Has received 26 million Norwegian crown ($3.21 million) tag order from Costanera Norte, one out of four concessionaires in Santiago, Chile
* Order will be delivered in period from November 2016 to January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)