Oct 18 Draegerwerk :

* Draeger sees slight decline in net sales in third quarter with EBIT up significantly year on year

* Recorded a year- on-year decline in Q3 order intake of 1.7 percent (net of currency effects) (nominal: -2.7 percent)

* Q3 EBIT stood at 22.5 million euros ($24.71 million), up significantly on prior year (Q3 2015: -22.6 millione euros)

* Q3 net sales decreased by 1.1 percent (net of currency effects) to 592.9 million euros (nominal: -1.8 percent)

* For fiscal year 2016, Draeger continues to expect net sales growth of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of between 3.5 and 5.5 percent

* Net sales growth in FY will probably be at lower end of forecast range due to restrained development seen to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)