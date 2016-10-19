BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Castellum AB :
* Sells properties in Malmö and Lund for 893 million Swedish crowns ($101 million)
* Properties are to be vacated by Dec. 1st, 2016
* Sold 21 properties in Malmö and 7 properties in Lund. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless