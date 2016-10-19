Oct 19 Klovern AB :

* Buys properties in Malmö and Lund for 910 million Swedish crowns ($103 million)

* Rental value for 2016 amounts to 120 million crowns

* Acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8302 Swedish crowns)