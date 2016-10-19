BRIEF-Total Face Group expects HY EBITDA excluding one-offs of approximately $1.0 mln
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
Oct 19 Immunovia AB (Publ)
* Announces completion of preferential rights issue of SEK 28.7 million, adding to previously sek 189.9 million directed issue
* Says underwriters, who had guaranteed 52% of rights issue, will not be assigned any shares through their guarantee
* Says demand for excess shares by rights holders amounted to 184,969 new shares, of which only 44,379 new shares could be allocated
* Says total demand for offering amounted to approximately SEK 40.9 million, reflecting an oversubscription rate of 43 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed binding agreements to acquire Medical Laboratory Bremen