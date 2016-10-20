BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 20 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore reaches agreement to sell GRail
* Has reached agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Australia (GWA) to sell its Glencore Rail (GRail) coal haulage business in New South Wales Hunter Valley for A$1.14 billion
* Closure of transaction is subject to FIRB approval.
* Upon completion, GWA will service majority of Glencore's coal haulage requirements in hunter valley via a 20 year contract for haulage of our export coal to port of newcastle
* Grail currently hauls approximately 40 million tonnes per year of Glencore's Hunter Valley coal production to port of Newcastle.
* Sale of GRail business forms another significant part of glencore's debt reduction program. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru