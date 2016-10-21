Oct 21 Helloworld Ltd

* Acquisition of 50% of MTA and capital raising

* Agreement to acquire 50.0% of Mobile Travel Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries (MTA) for cash consideration of $14.0 million

* Approximately $30.0 million fully underwritten placement to institutional investors at a floor price of $4.25 per share

* Placement to fund MTA acquisition and pay down existing HLO debt and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: