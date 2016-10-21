Oct 21 Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd

* Participates in Zameen Ltd capital raising

* Under proposed issue, new shares are being offered to existing shareholders which value company at $83.0 million.

* Co would participate in a capital raising being conducted by Zameen Limited

* Will invest a further $2.1 million into zameen as part of this raising

* Plans to take up its full rights entitlement in capital raising maintaining its current equity shareholding at 30%