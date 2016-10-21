Oct 21 Volvo AB

* Says divests properties in gothenburg

* Says group's operating cash flow and financial net debt will be positively affected in amounts of SEK 2.6 billion and SEK 2.3 billion

* Says sales price amounts to SEK 2.7 billion on a debt free basis and divestment results in a capital gain of SEK 1.4 billion