Oct 25 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd :

* ahg response to media speculation-ahg.ax

* Notes recent press speculation in relation to its refrigerated logistics business.

* Is currently in process of restructuring its refrigerated logistics business

* Ahg has, at times, received expressions of interest in relation to refrigerated logistics business

* Ahg confirms that none of expressions of interest have progressed beyond informal, preliminary discussions

* Has not initiated a formal sale process for refrigerated logistics business