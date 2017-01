Oct 25 Elekta AB (Publ)

* Says GenesisCare continues to expand Spanish cancer services with Elekta

* Says the total order is valued at EUR 25 million, of which approximately EUR 9.5 million was booked in the second quarter of Elekta's fiscal year

* Says GenesisCare will acquire Versa HD linear accelerators and Elekta's MOSAIQ oncology information system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)