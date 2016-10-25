Oct 25 Ratos Ab

* Ratos divests Euromaint

* Says signed agreement to divest 100% of the shares in its subsidiary Euromaint, a Swedish maintenance company for the rail transport industry, to SSVP, a mid-market private equity fund advised by Orlando Management

* Says enterprise value amounts to SEK 650 mln

* divestment is not estimated to generate any exit results for Ratos, taking into consideration the earlier announced impairment of book value that will be set in the third quarter accounts