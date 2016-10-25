Oct 25 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad :

* Offer for M.P. Evans Group Plc

* Under terms of offer, MP Evans shareholders will receive: for each MP Evans share 640 pence per share in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of MP Evans at approximately 360.5 mln stg

* Offer represents premium of about: 51 pct. To closing price of 426.25 pence per mp evans share on Oct. 24 2016

* Offer will be financed through an acquisition loan facility provided by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited