Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25 mybet Holding SE :
* Forecast for financial year 2016 amended
* CEO now expects group revenues for full year 2016 to be between 43 million euros and 46 million euros ($46.74 million - $50.00 million)(previous forecast included annual revenues between 59 million and 62 million euros)
* EBIT forecast remains unchanged still providing positive low-seven-figure EBIT (incl. effects of pferdewetten.de transaction) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)