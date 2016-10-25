Oct 25 mybet Holding SE :

* Forecast for financial year 2016 amended

* CEO now expects group revenues for full year 2016 to be between 43 million euros and 46 million euros ($46.74 million - $50.00 million)(previous forecast included annual revenues between 59 million and 62 million euros)

* EBIT forecast remains unchanged still providing positive low-seven-figure EBIT (incl. effects of pferdewetten.de transaction) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)