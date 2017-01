Oct 26 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* Said on Tuesday it successfully raised 110 million Swiss francs ($110.60 million) on the Swiss capital market through the placement of a straight bond

* New issuance, with a maturity of 6 years to November 2022 and carrying a coupon of 1.625 pct