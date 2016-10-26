UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Kesko Oyj
* says to sell its grocery trade in Russia to Lenta Ltd, one of Russia's largest grocery trade chains
* says the aggregate consideration for the disposal is approximately RUB 11 billion, or about 158 million euros
* says growth in the business would have required significant capital expenditures
* Kesko's grocery trade in Russia last year had sales of 106 million euros and operating loss of 14 million euros
* deal is subject to the approval of the Russian competition authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources