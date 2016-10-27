Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 ADVA Optical Networking SE
* Says posts record Q3 revenues of 159.5 million euros
* Q4 2016 outlook: revenues 125 - 140 million euros; pro forma operating income 4-7 percent of revenues
* Pro forma operating income: 8.3 million euros (5.2 percent of revenues) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)