Oct 27 Aker Solutions Asa
* Says signs two subsea framework contracts with BP
* two five-year framework agreements for potential future
deliveries of subsea production systems and lifecycle services
at BP-operated oil and gas fields globally
* The first five-year contract covers engineering,
procurement and construction of subsea production systems for
new and maturing developments worldwide. Aker Solutions would
bid for work under the contract, which sets out the terms and
conditions that would need to be met
* The companies also agreed on a five-year servicing
agreement, coinciding with the first contract, for any equipment
delivered under the first contract and to support previously
installed subsea hardware. Both contracts started in August 2016
* The contracts allow Aker Solutions to bid for work as one
of four preferred suppliers for BP's development portfolio
across the world
* The size of the framework agreements depend on the amount
of work necessary and orders will be booked as they come in
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)