BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Oct 28 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd
* Eureka acquires 26th freehold retirement village-egh.ax
* Eureka has agreed to acquire a 38-unit village in Mackay, queensland for $1.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage financial announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend