BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
* Woodside petroleum ltd - transaction has completed for a purchase price of us$350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately us$90 million
* Acquisition includes a 35% working interest in three offshore exploration blocks
* Woodside petroleum ltd - announce completion of transaction to acquire 100% of shares in Conocophillips Senegal B.V
* Woodside petroleum ltd - woodside acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests-wpl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says