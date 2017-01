Oct 31 Biocartis Group NV :

* Receives 1.4 million euros ($1.54 million) grant to support development of its rapid NGS Prep Panels

* Will use this grant, which has a duration of two years, to support development of NGS Prep Panels for its molecular diagnostics Idylla platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)