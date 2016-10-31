Oct 31 Igas Energy Plc
* As it seeks a capital structure appropriate for business
in current operating environment it continues to discuss a range
of options with a number of key stakeholders.
* Include discussions with bondholder trans european oil &
gas ("teog") (whose largest shareholder is understood to be kkr)
who has proposed a sale of company's conventional assets.
* Will continue discussions with its key stakeholders
concurrent with a number of strategic investors as it continues
to assess options
* Igas energy plc - announcement re: press speculation
