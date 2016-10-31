Oct 31 Essentra Plc :

* Appointment of new chief executive

* Announces appointment of Paul Forman to board with effect from Jan. 1 2017, to succeed Colin Day as chief executive

* Colin will stand down as CEO with effect from Dec. 31 2016, will retire from board and Co following 2016 AGM on April 20 2017