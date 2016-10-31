Oct 31 Marsells Holdings S.à r.l.:

* Standard Industries response to Braas Monier's reasoned opinion

* Standard Industries and its advisors have reviewed Braas Monier's reasoned opinion as well as its most recent trading update

* Says: we remain confident that our offer of 25 euros ($27.39) per share represents a compelling offer for all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)