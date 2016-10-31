Oct 31 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires community service property and small industrial property in Finland for about 420 million Swedish crowns ($46.64 million)

* Sellers are Localtapiola Mutual Life Insurance company and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance company

* Properties have combined average lease of about 3.2 years and annual rental value of about 60 million crowns