Oct 31 RNTS Media NV

* Further increase of revenue guidance for 2016 and Q4 EBITDA expected to be positive

* Upgrades pro-forma revenue guidance for 2016 from more than 185 million euros ($202.76 million) to more than 205 million euros

* Now expected to reach EBITDA break-even in Q4 2016, under consideration of adjustments for separately disclosed items consistent with company's recent financial reporting practice

* Expects to upgrade previous 2017 guidance of more than 240 million euros in revenues and a Q4 2017 EBITDA break-even after current budget process has been finalized

* Repeated increase reflects dynamic development in programmatic and real-time bidding activities of Fyber Rtb and Inneractive subsidiaries acquired in 2015 and 2016 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)