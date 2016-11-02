Nov 2 Oil and gas operator DNO :

* DNO reported receipt of $31.33 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards august crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke field in northern Iraq (Kurdistan)

* DNO says funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and Genel Energy plc include $26.27 million toward monthly entitlement for August deliveries and $5.05 million toward recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries

* Tawke production during q3 averaged 109,159 bopd, of which 108,759 bopd was delivered for export through turkey

* Tawke production in August averaged 96,709 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 96,528 bopd was delivered for export through Turkey

* August production was down from July production levels of 117,992 bopd due to pipeline closures in Turkey and scheduled field facilities maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)