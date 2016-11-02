BRIEF-Vicore pharma receives orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
* Has been granted orphan drug designation from FDA for treatment of IPF
Nov 2 Serodus ASA :
* Following delisting initiative, is to terminate market making agreement with Norne Securities AS
* Last day of market making will be Nov. 23, 2016


* Jubilant Life Sciences issues NCDs worth 4.95 billion rupees
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."