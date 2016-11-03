UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Revenue and earnings declined in the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 recorded a decline in revenue of 9.4 percent to 117.9 million euros ($131.03 million) (Q3 2015: 130.2 million euros)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined from -7.5 million euros in first nine months of 2015, to -20.1 million euros
* Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell from -11.1 million euros to -23.8 million euros in first nine months of 2016
* Consolidated net loss of -18.4 million euros as at Sept. 30, 2016 (first nine months of 2015: consolidated net loss of -9.3 million euros)
* Forecasts consolidated revenue for Q4 to be slightly below previous year's level
* Forecast for full year 2016 already adjusted
* Consolidated revenue for full-year 2016 is expected to fall short of prior-year figure of approximately 566 million euros
* FY EBITDA should amount to between 14 million to 17 million euros, so that an after-tax loss is to be expected
* Cash position at year-end will be clearly positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources