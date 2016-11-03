BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Eckert & Ziegler :
* Achieved sales of 103.1 million euros ($114.63 million) in nine months, almost on par with prior-year level of 102.7 million euros
* 9-month group earnings per share fell by 0.27 euros, or 19 pct, year on year to 1.43 euros
* In 2017 earnings are expected to grow and could exceed 2.00 euros per share, assuming that exchange rates remain stable and excluding acquisitions and sale of divisions
* Sales of just under 150 million euros are expected in FY 2017
* Eliminating losses for 2016 that arose from winding-down of a Californian subsidiary, 9-month earnings per share amounted to 1.47 euros, that is to say 0.04 euros more per share
* Rise in Radiopharma segment income keeps the group on track
* Positive outlook for 2017
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries