BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Bactiguard Holding AB :
Enters partnerships with Sanova Pharma for Austria, Pofam-Poznan for Poland, Mediq Suomi for Finland and Inex Medical for Greece

Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries